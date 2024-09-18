Russian deputy PM in Islamabad on a two-day visit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk on Wednesday arrived here on a two-day visit.

On his arrival at the airport, the deputy prime minister, who was accompanied by a high level delegation, was warmly welcomed by Ambassador of Pakistan to Russia Muhammad Khalid Jamali and Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe) Shafqat Ali Khan.

During the visit, Alexei Overchuk will hold extensive talks with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar besides meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.