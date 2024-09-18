Open Menu

Russian Deputy PM Meets Army Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2024 | 11:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexey Overchuk paid a courtesy call on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir here at the General Headquarters on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they engaged in productive discussions on matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics, and bilateral cooperation across various sectors, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS reiterated Pakistan's commitment to fostering traditional defence ties with Russia.

Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen security and defence cooperation in multiple domains.

The visiting dignitary praised the Pakistan Armed Forces' pivotal role in combating terrorism and their tireless efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

