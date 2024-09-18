Russian Deputy PM To Arrive In Islamabad Today For 2-day Visit
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 18, 2024 | 12:31 PM
Alexei Overchuk will be accompanied by a high-level delegation
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Alexei Overchuk, is paying a two day visit to Pakistan from today (Wednesday).
Alexei Overchuk will be accompanied by a high-level delegation.
During the visit, Russian Deputy Prime Minister will hold meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.
In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has said Pakistan and Russia enjoy cordial relations based on goodwill, amity and trust, which is reflected in the multi-faceted bilateral cooperation.
