Russian Deputy PM To Visit Islamabad Wednesday
Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk is scheduled to arrive here for a two-day visit from September 18-19, 2024.
A high-level delegation will accompany the Russian deputy prime minister, according to a Foreign Ministry press release
During the visit, Overchuk will hold meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.
Pakistan and Russia enjoy cordial relations based on goodwill, amity and trust, which is reflected in the multi-faceted bilateral cooperation including in trade, energy and connectivity.
