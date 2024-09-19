Open Menu

Russian Deputy PM's Visit To Boost Trade : PFC CEO

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 02:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq Thursday said that Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk’s visit will further promote trade ties between the two countries with a special focus on energy sector and infrastructure, paving the way for closer economic collaboration in the future.

Commenting here on the visit, he said Overchuk’s visit comes at a crucial time when both countries were looking to deepen economic cooperation in key areas, including energy, transportation, and logistics.

He said Russia, as one of the world's largest energy producers, was keen to expand its energy exports, while Pakistan was looking to secure reliable energy sources for its growing industrial needs.

This collaboration could lead to the signing of new energy agreements and projects that could benefit both nations economically and strategically,he added.

He said improving connectivity, particularly in terms of transportation infrastructure and digital links, were vital area for enhanced connectivity to boost trade flows, reduce logistical barriers, and facilitate smoother movement of goods and services between the two countries. Potential initiatives could include joint projects on rail, road, and maritime links, as well as cooperation in the fields of digital technologies, he concluded.

