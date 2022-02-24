Russian deputy prime minister meets Imran Khan

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Prime Minister for Energy of Russia Alexander Novak Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here, along with a delegation.

During the meeting, they discussed the matters of mutual cooperation in multiple fields.

The prime minister is currently on a two-day official visit to Russia, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian deputy PM met the prime minister after the latter had a detailed one-on-one meeting with President Putin.

This is the first bilateral visit by a Pakistani prime minister to Russia after a gap of 23 years and is being termed as a historic step to renew relations between the two countries.

During the visit, the prime minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Asad Umar and Hammad Azhar, Commerce Advisor Abdur Razzak Dawood, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf and Member of the National Assembly Amir Mahmood Kiyani.