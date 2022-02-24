UrduPoint.com

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Meets Imran Khan

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Russian deputy prime minister meets Imran Khan

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Prime Minister for Energy of Russia Alexander Novak Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here, along with a delegation.

During the meeting, they discussed the matters of mutual cooperation in multiple fields.

The prime minister is currently on a two-day official visit to Russia, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian deputy PM met the prime minister after the latter had a detailed one-on-one meeting with President Putin.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Commerce Adviser Abdur Razzak Dawood and National Security Adviser Mooed Yusuf accompanied the prime minister in the meeting.

This is the first bilateral visit by a Pakistani prime minister to Russia after a gap of 23 years and is being termed as a historic step to renew relations between the two countries.

During the visit, the prime minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Asad Umar and Hammad Azhar, Commerce Advisor Abdur Razzak Dawood, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf and Member of the National Assembly Amir Mahmood Kiyani.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Asad Umar Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Abdur Razzak Commerce

Recent Stories

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

49 minutes ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

1 hour ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

3 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

3 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

4 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>