Russian Embassyin Islamabad Condemns Terrorist Attack In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2025 | 08:13 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Embassy of Russia in Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Quetta.

"We emphasize the need to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and hope that those who organized and perpetrated this attack will be identified and brought to justice," said a release issued by the Embassy of Russia in Islamabad here on Tuesday.

"We express our condolences to the families and friends of the victims and wish all those injured a speedy recovery."

