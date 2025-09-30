Russian Embassyin Islamabad Condemns Terrorist Attack In Quetta
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2025 | 08:13 PM
The Embassy of Russia in Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Quetta
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Embassy of Russia in Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Quetta.
"We emphasize the need to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and hope that those who organized and perpetrated this attack will be identified and brought to justice," said a release issued by the Embassy of Russia in Islamabad here on Tuesday.
"We express our condolences to the families and friends of the victims and wish all those injured a speedy recovery."
Recent Stories
IHC disposes of plea against Judge Humayun Dilawar
Misbah Khar meets Syrian Ambassador
DC chairs meeting regarding Kohat division development project
Police intensify operations against drugs suppliers, illegal arm holders, 7 held
Justice Jahangiri starts hearing cases after restoration
Bail pleas of five accused in APP mega corruption case adjourned till Wednesday
Dar says Pakistan, Muslim nations united on Gaza; calls 21-point peace plan ‘M ..
IHC postpones hearing on plea for PTI founder's meeting with Bushra Bibi
ANF recovers over 22 kg of drugs worth Rs 2.4 million in 6 operations
Police arrests man for fake 15 helpline call
One killed in Karachi firing
Board meeting discuss budget, audit of UADAs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC disposes of plea against Judge Humayun Dilawar5 minutes ago
-
Misbah Khar meets Syrian Ambassador1 minute ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding Kohat division development project2 minutes ago
-
Police intensify operations against drugs suppliers, illegal arm holders, 7 held2 minutes ago
-
Justice Jahangiri starts hearing cases after restoration2 minutes ago
-
Bail pleas of five accused in APP mega corruption case adjourned till Wednesday2 minutes ago
-
Dar says Pakistan, Muslim nations united on Gaza; calls 21-point peace plan ‘Major Breakthrough'8 minutes ago
-
IHC postpones hearing on plea for PTI founder's meeting with Bushra Bibi9 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 22 kg of drugs worth Rs 2.4 million in 6 operations9 minutes ago
-
Police arrests man for fake 15 helpline call9 minutes ago
-
One killed in Karachi firing9 minutes ago
-
Board meeting discuss budget, audit of UADAs9 minutes ago