Russian Envoy Calls On Minister, Discuss Bilateral Defence, Economic Matters
Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2024 | 11:38 PM
Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Albert P. Khorev called on Minister for Defence, Defence Production and Aviation, Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Albert P. Khorev called on Minister for Defence, Defence Production and Aviation, Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday.
During the meeting matters pertaining to bilateral defence and economic cooperation came under discussion, a news release said.
The Defence Minister reiterated that Pakistan is committed to regional peace and security and intends to forge a long-term multidimensional partnership with Russia, especially in the fields of defence, trade, energy and people-to-people contact.
Visiting dignitary assured his government’s commitment to collaborate with Pakistan in various areas of mutual interest.
Recent Stories
Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP
Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 4 ..
AI to make big difference in next 35 years: Khalid Maqbool
DG RDA launches new property transfer system to facilitate citizens
Romina for working together with provinces to tackle climate challenges
Police arrest 2 members of street crime gang in Wah
Chairperson Justajoo Foundation Sadaf Raza Waraich Foundation meets Commerce Min ..
Naeem calls for Islamic summit on Palestine issue
Youm-e-Mustafa (SAW) to be held at KU on Oct 8
UN slams terror attack near Karachi airport, killing two Chinese natinals
IGP meets police employees, their families, issues relief orders
DC revises price list of essential commodities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP2 minutes ago
-
Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 42,000 lives lost2 minutes ago
-
AI to make big difference in next 35 years: Khalid Maqbool25 minutes ago
-
DG RDA launches new property transfer system to facilitate citizens25 minutes ago
-
Romina for working together with provinces to tackle climate challenges25 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 2 members of street crime gang in Wah25 minutes ago
-
Chairperson Justajoo Foundation Sadaf Raza Waraich Foundation meets Commerce Minister27 minutes ago
-
Naeem calls for Islamic summit on Palestine issue27 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Mustafa (SAW) to be held at KU on Oct 827 minutes ago
-
IGP meets police employees, their families, issues relief orders53 minutes ago
-
DC revises price list of essential commodities53 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari calls for focusing on constructing climate-resilient infrastructure53 minutes ago