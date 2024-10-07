Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters

Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Albert P. Khorev called on Minister for Defence, Defence Production and Aviation, Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Albert P. Khorev called on Minister for Defence, Defence Production and Aviation, Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday.

During the meeting matters pertaining to bilateral defence and economic cooperation came under discussion, a news release said.

The Defence Minister reiterated that Pakistan is committed to regional peace and security and intends to forge a long-term multidimensional partnership with Russia, especially in the fields of defence, trade, energy and people-to-people contact.

Visiting dignitary assured his government’s commitment to collaborate with Pakistan in various areas of mutual interest.