UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Envoy Hails Pakistan's Positive Role In Afghan Peace Process

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:00 PM

Russian envoy hails Pakistan's positive role in Afghan Peace Process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Russian Presidential Envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Russian envoy appreciated the positive role being played by Pakistan for Afghan Peace Process and expressed that Pak-Russia relations would continue to prosper manifolds, said the media wing of the Armed Forces in a press release.

The Army Chief said that peace in both countries (Pakistan and Afghanistan) was in greater interest of the region.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation particularly developments in Afghan Peace Process were discussed.

Both the dignitaries reiterated the commitment to enhance bilateral relationship.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Army Russia General Qamar Javed Bajwa Media

Recent Stories

Medvedev powers past Tsitsipas into Australian Ope ..

2 minutes ago

Agri dept offers oil-seed appliances on subsidized ..

2 minutes ago

Female cultural games event concludes in Abbottaba ..

2 minutes ago

AIOU designs time duration policy for ODL educatio ..

2 minutes ago

Death of Qaim Ali Shah's daughter condoles

2 minutes ago

Two people dies in dumper-motorbike collision in K ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.