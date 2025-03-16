Russian Federation Navy Ships Visit Karachi
Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2025 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) A Russian Navy Flotilla, comprising frigates RFS REZKIY and RFS ALDAR TSYDENZHAPOV, along with medium sea tanker RFS PECHENGA, arrived in Karachi for a goodwill visit from 15 to 18 March 2025.
Upon arrival, the Russian warships were accorded a warm welcome by officials of the Pakistan Navy, along with the Russian Consul General and Defence Attaché, said a news release issued by
Director General Public Relations (Navy).
During the port call, the crew of the visiting ships will engage in professional discussions with Pakistan Navy personnel and participate in bilateral ship visits.
Furthermore, Russian and Pakistani naval ships will conduct joint exercises to enhance interoperability and maritime cooperation.
Regular port visits and joint exercises between Pakistan Navy and Russian Navy continue to strengthen bilateral ties, deepen naval collaboration, and foster mutual trust.
The visit of Russian Flotilla marks a significant milestone in maritime diplomacy, reinforcing security and defence cooperation between the two nations.
Recent Stories
World Rowing Federation to organise global events in UAE
UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership
Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..
Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance
SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation
Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..
Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..
29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..
AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..
GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..
TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NAB DG distributes cheques to Eden scam affectees4 minutes ago
-
Renowned social worker, educationist Nasim Akhtar joins PPP4 minutes ago
-
13 shopkeepers held as action against profiteers intensified in city4 minutes ago
-
Russian Federation Navy ships visit Karachi4 minutes ago
-
WCLA hosts exclusive heritage tour14 minutes ago
-
AJK govt for revival of sick industrial units in the state34 minutes ago
-
Police Public School upgraded44 minutes ago
-
PILDAT board members meet PM44 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister reviews Ramazan bazaar operations, stresses price compliance44 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi condemns terrorist attacks in KP, Balochistan44 minutes ago
-
Mirpur-AJK suffers with heavy hailstorm44 minutes ago
-
Waterfowl flocks return to Punjab's lakes, ponds after two years54 minutes ago