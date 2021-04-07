UrduPoint.com
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov Calls On COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 47 seconds ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 05:54 PM

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov calls on COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa

Both sides have discussed matters of mutual interests including defence and security cooperation, regional security, particularly the Afghan Peace Process.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, at GHQ, said Inter Services Public Relations said

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed matters of mutual interests. They discussed defence and security cooperation, regional security, particularly the Afghan Peace Process were discussed.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s achievements in the war against terrorism and contributions for regional peace and stability especially Pakistan’s sincere efforts in the Afghan Peace Process.

He expressed that Pak-Russia relations are on a positive trajectory and will continue to develop in multiple domains.

COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with Russia and reciprocates the desire for enhanced bilateral military cooperation.

Pakistan welcomes all initiatives which can bring peace and stability in Afghanistan as the whole region will benefit from it, COAS emphasized. “We have no hostile designs towards any country and will keep on working towards a cooperative regional framework based on sovereign equality and mutual progress,” the army chief added.

