Russian FM's Visit To Pakistan Of Great Strategic Significance: Ex-defense Attache

Wed 07th April 2021 | 07:10 PM

The Russian foreign minister's visit to Pakistan is of great strategic significance, which shows that Pakistan's international status is constantly rising and that world powers pay more attention to Pakistan's importance in international and regional affairs, Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law, Senior Fellow of the Charhar Institute and former Defense Attache in South Asian countries said on Wednesday

Russia seems to be making some strategic adjustments in order to maintain peace and stability in the South Asian subcontinent. "I believe that Russia's recent joint military exercise with Pakistan may be part of this strategic adjustment," he said in a statement issued here.

In addition, with the continuous progress of the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan, especially the possibility that the United States may really withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, a new scene will emerge in the regional situation.

Pakistan is the most important promoter of the peace process in Afghanistan, and Russia needs to fully coordinate its position with Pakistan.

He said both Russia and Pakistan are members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). "I believe that the development of bilateral relations and the strengthening of bilateral cooperation between the two countries are in line with the SCO spirit." It may be mentioned that Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov is currently on his two-day official visit to Pakistan for further deepening multi-faceted bilateral relations and cooperation between Islamabad and Moscow.

