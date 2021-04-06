UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov To Embark On 2-Day Visit To Pakistan On Tuesday

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to Embark on 2-Day Visit to Pakistan on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Pakistan on Tuesday and Wednesday for a meeting with his counterpart, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Lavrov plans to discuss bilateral relations, including ways of strengthening cooperation in trade and counterterrorism areas with his Pakistani counterpart.

The parties will also pay attention to Afghanistan and interaction within multilateral platforms, including the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

More Stories From Pakistan

