UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Inmates Behind Pakistani Warder Murder Cannot Be Deported Over Trial - Prison Head

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 07:20 AM

Russian Inmates Behind Pakistani Warder Murder Cannot Be Deported Over Trial - Prison Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Three Russian women inmates involved in a murder of a warder in a Pakistani prison cannot be deported to Russia since they are currently facing trial in Pakistan, the prison superintendent said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the incident happened on Tuesday in the Gadani Central Jail, located in the Balochistan province. The ministry said the three Russian women supported the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) and were detained in 2018 for illegally crossing the Iranian-Pakistani border alongside eight minor children. Dawn has reported, citing police, that the three Russian women had acknowledged their involvement in the warder killing. Gadani Central Jail superintendent Shakeel Baloch told the Dawn news outlet that the women were waiting to be deported to Russia in the jail.

"However, now they can't be deported as they are facing a murder trial," the prison head told Dawn.

Baloch added that the jail administration had notified the Russian consulate in the city of Karachi about the incident.

The jail superintendent noted the reason behind the killing had been unknown, adding that the women had never shown violent behavior before. The police were interrogating the suspects, the jail head added.

Dawn also reported, citing the hospital where the killed prison guard was brought, that warder Zoya Yahya, 23, had been hit in her head and subsequently strangled to death.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Murder Balochistan Police Russia Jail Shakeel Border Women 2018

Recent Stories

Rainfall expected for coming five days

6 hours ago

Producer Price Index up 6.6 pc in Q2 - 2019

6 hours ago

Six-month deposits surge to AED182.2 bn in eight m ..

7 hours ago

UAE, Belarus accelerating consular cooperation

7 hours ago

France Urges Emergency Meeting of Anti-IS Coalitio ..

7 hours ago

UAE thrash Indonesia 5-0 in Asian qualifiers for 2 ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.