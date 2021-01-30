UrduPoint.com
Russian Internal Affairs Minister Congratulates Sheikh Rashid

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 08:46 PM

Russian Internal Affairs Minister congratulates Sheikh Rashid

Minister for Internal Affairs of Russia , Vladimir Kolokolstev Saturday congratulated Sheikh Rashid Ahmed over assuming the charge as Minister for Interior

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Internal Affairs of Russia , Vladimir Kolokolstev Saturday congratulated Sheikh Rashid Ahmed over assuming the charge as Minister for Interior.

The Embassy of the Russian Federation presented its compliments to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and forwarded a congratulatory letter from Russian Minister of Internal Affairs Vladimir Kolokostev for Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, on the occasion of his appointment as the Minister for Interior.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has also written a letter and thanked the Russian Counterpart. He also wished to promote mutual relations between Pakistan and Russia.

