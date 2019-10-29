UrduPoint.com
Russian Lawmakers Accepted Invitation To Pakistan, Will Go Next Month - Pakistani Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 12:03 AM

The Pakistani Senate's delegation that is currently visiting Russia has invited Russian lawmakers for a reciprocal visit to Pakistan and they will pay a visit in coming month, Syed Shibli Faraz, the leader of the house for the Senate of Pakistan, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) The Pakistani Senate's delegation that is currently visiting Russia has invited Russian lawmakers for a reciprocal visit to Pakistan and they will pay a visit in coming month, Syed Shibli Faraz, the leader of the house for the Senate of Pakistan, told Sputnik.

Faraz is leading the Pakistani delegation in Russia. Earlier on Monday, Pakistani lawmakers met with Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in Russia's upper house of parliament.

"We have invited the chairman of the foreign affairs committee - not only the chairman, but the whole foreign affairs committee to Pakistan, which they very kindly agreed.

In the coming month the Federation Council's committee on foreign affairs will be visiting Pakistan," Faraz said.

He noted that the Pakistani parliamentary delegation was also planning another visit to Russia by mid-2020.

"We would like to make it by the middle of next year. I think that we should be coming here again," Faraz said.

