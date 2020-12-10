Russian Navy to Take Part in Its 1st in 10 years Drills With NATO - Black Sea Fleet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The vessels of the Russian Navy will hold their first in 10 years joint drills with NATO nations, including the United States and the United Kingdom; the military exercise will be organized in February off Pakistan's coast, the Black Sea Fleet said on Thursday.

The Russian Navy last participated in joint drills with NATO back in 2011, when the Bold Monarch exercise was held off the coast of southern Spain.

"The AMAN-2021 exercise will unite vessels of Pakistan's and Russia's navies, the US Navy, the UK's Royal Navy, the Chinese Navy, Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force, the Turkish Naval Forces, the Philippines' Navy, the Royal Malaysian Navy, the Sri Lanka Navy and the Indonesian Navy," the Black Sea Fleet told reporters.

The exercise will be held in February 2021 in Karachi waters. Russia will be represented by a frigate, a patrol vessel, a rescue tug, a marine corps unit, a mine clearance squad and a sea-based helicopter.