UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Navy To Take Part In Its 1st In 10 Years Drills With NATO - Black Sea Fleet

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:00 PM

Russian Navy to Take Part in Its 1st in 10 years Drills With NATO - Black Sea Fleet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The vessels of the Russian Navy will hold their first in 10 years joint drills with NATO nations, including the United States and the United Kingdom; the military exercise will be organized in February off Pakistan's coast, the Black Sea Fleet said on Thursday.

The Russian Navy last participated in joint drills with NATO back in 2011, when the Bold Monarch exercise was held off the coast of southern Spain.

"The AMAN-2021 exercise will unite vessels of Pakistan's and Russia's navies, the US Navy, the UK's Royal Navy, the Chinese Navy, Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force, the Turkish Naval Forces, the Philippines' Navy, the Royal Malaysian Navy, the Sri Lanka Navy and the Indonesian Navy," the Black Sea Fleet told reporters.

The exercise will be held in February 2021 in Karachi waters. Russia will be represented by a frigate, a patrol vessel, a rescue tug, a marine corps unit, a mine clearance squad and a sea-based helicopter.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan NATO Sri Lanka Russia China Spain United Kingdom Japan United States Philippines February

Recent Stories

Cebu Pacific announces resumption of daily Dubai-M ..

15 minutes ago

Arab Coalition destroy 2 Houthi vessels in Red Sea

51 minutes ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 68.45 million

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Now that we have a vaccine, is &#039;no ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 10 December 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.