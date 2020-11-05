UrduPoint.com
Russian-Pakistani Anti-Terror Exercises Friendship 2020 To Start November 5

Thu 05th November 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The Russian-Pakistani counter-terrorism exercises Druzhba (Friendship) 2020 will begin in Pakistan on Thursday and will last 2.5 weeks.

Earlier, the Russian Southern Military District reported that more than 150 servicemen would take part in the drills, with over 70 being Russian special forces.

In preparation for Druzhba 2020, the Russian military for a month improved reconnaissance, search and ambush actions, camouflage and covert movement on terrain, as well as the arrangement of long-term observation posts and survival in isolation from the main forces.

The Druzhba exercises have been held since 2016. The drills have twice taken place in Russia. From Russia, special forces and motorized rifle units deployed in Karachay-Cherkessia and in the Stavropol Territory participate in them.

