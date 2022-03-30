UrduPoint.com

Russian, Pakistani Foreign Ministers Support Continuing Efforts To Tackle Ukrainian Crisis

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, have expressed support for the continuation of diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, and developing the cooperation in the energy sector, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

"A detailed exchange of views on current international and regional issues took place. The sides supported the continuation of diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis," the ministry said in a statement after the ministerial talks in China's Tunxi.

The statement noted that strengthening the trade and the implementation of several energy projects, including the construction of the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline, are set as top priorities.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov arrived in China for a two-day visit to participate in the third ministerial conference of Afghan neighbors and advanced trilateral group on Afghanistan, which includes Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan.

