Russian, Pakistani Leaders Discuss Cooperation, Exchange Views On Regional Issues- Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan are discussing the cooperation between the countries and regional issues at a meeting in Moscow, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"The leaders of the two countries are discussing the main issues of bilateral cooperation. An exchange of views is taking place on topical regional topics, including the situation in South Asia," the Kremlin said in a statement.

