UrduPoint.com

Russian, Pakistani Leaders Talk Afghanistan, Bilateral Cooperation - Khan's Office

Muhammad Irfan 33 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 10:30 PM

Russian, Pakistani Leaders Talk Afghanistan, Bilateral Cooperation - Khan's Office

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Afghanistan and partnership between Moscow and Islamabad during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Pakistani prime minister's office said on Twitter.

"Recalling their earlier telephone conversation of 25 August 2021, the two leaders exchanged views on the latest developments of #Afghanistan, bilateral cooperation, and collaboration in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (#SCO)," the office wrote.

Khan emphasized that peace in Afghanistan had an impact on regional security, and international engagement was vital to avert economic crisis in the Central Asian country.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined the need for the international community to remain engaged in Afghanistan.

He stressed that the Afghan people should not be abandoned at this crucial juncture," the office tweeted.

Khan also noted that Russian-Pakistani cooperation increased in several sectors and expressed his commitment to foster those relations.

"He underscored that strengthening trade and investments and energy cooperation were the cornerstones of engagement with Russia. The Prime Minister also reaffirmed the Government's resolve for early realization of the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline Project," the office stated.

During the talks, the leaders also exchanged invitations and agreed to maintain close contacts. Bilateral relations are developing, according to the Pakistani prime minister's office, which is facilitated by the sides' agreement on regional and international issues, growing trust, and expanding bilateral partnership.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Islamabad Prime Minister Moscow Russia Twitter Vladimir Putin August Gas Shanghai Cooperation Organization Government Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli ..

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli business relations since sign ..

49 minutes ago
 UAE leadership determined to empowering national c ..

UAE leadership determined to empowering national cadres&#039; role in driving ec ..

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Mohammed meets President of Internatio ..

Mansour bin Mohammed meets President of International Cycling Union

1 hour ago
 'Bling-bling' chef shakes up gastro world at Paris ..

'Bling-bling' chef shakes up gastro world at Paris palace

1 minute ago
 Supreme Court allows CDS labour union referendum

Supreme Court allows CDS labour union referendum

1 minute ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits France Wednesday

Mohamed bin Zayed visits France Wednesday

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.