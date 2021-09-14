NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Afghanistan and partnership between Moscow and Islamabad during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Pakistani prime minister's office said on Twitter.

"Recalling their earlier telephone conversation of 25 August 2021, the two leaders exchanged views on the latest developments of #Afghanistan, bilateral cooperation, and collaboration in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (#SCO)," the office wrote.

Khan emphasized that peace in Afghanistan had an impact on regional security, and international engagement was vital to avert economic crisis in the Central Asian country.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined the need for the international community to remain engaged in Afghanistan.

He stressed that the Afghan people should not be abandoned at this crucial juncture," the office tweeted.

Khan also noted that Russian-Pakistani cooperation increased in several sectors and expressed his commitment to foster those relations.

"He underscored that strengthening trade and investments and energy cooperation were the cornerstones of engagement with Russia. The Prime Minister also reaffirmed the Government's resolve for early realization of the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline Project," the office stated.

During the talks, the leaders also exchanged invitations and agreed to maintain close contacts. Bilateral relations are developing, according to the Pakistani prime minister's office, which is facilitated by the sides' agreement on regional and international issues, growing trust, and expanding bilateral partnership.