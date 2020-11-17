Russian, Pakistani Snipers Take Part in Joint Military Drill - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Russian and Pakistani snipers have destroyed designated enemy in mountain-woody terrain and exchanged experience during the Druzhba (Friendship) 2020 international exercise, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The servicemen from both countries performed covert movement and camouflage drills at the training base in the city of Tarbela. They were working in mixed reconnaissance groups.

"The sniper pairs have destroyed targets by using special techniques in conditions of working solo, in pair or a group of pairs. The servicemen also worked on the technique of conducting enemy reconnaissance, target classification by importance, determining their distance," the ministry said in a statement, adding that snipers fired at targets imitating enemy personnel from various distances.

The participants also exchanged experience on adjusting scopes as well as shooting with Remington 700 and М24 sniper rifles used by the Pakistani armed forces.

The joint Russia-Pakistan Druzhba military exercise has been held since 2016. Russia is represented by special forces and motorized rifle units, stationed in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic and the Stavropol Territory.