Russian, Pakistani Special Forces Start Active Phase of Joint Military Exercises

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Russian and Pakistani special forces entered the active phase of the Druzhba-2020 joint exercises on enhancing the counter-terrorism capabilities, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Servicemen of Russia and Pakistan at the beginning of the week arrived at the national anti-terrorist center Pabbi, where the active phase of the joint Russian-Pakistani exercise Druzhba-2020 will take place. At the final stage of the exercise, the servicemen of the two countries will storm the base of a hypothetical enemy using standard weapons, also using simulation techniques, including firecrackers and smoke bombs," the ministry said.

The joint Russia-Pakistan Druzhba military exercise has been held since 2016. Russia is represented by special forces and motorized rifle units, stationed in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic and the Stavropol Territory. The current training is being held in Pakistan and will end on November 21.