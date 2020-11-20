Russian, Pakistani Troops Ended Military Drill by Assaulting Mock Enemy Base - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Servicemen from Russian and Pakistan have destroyed a designated enemy base in the final stage of the joint the Druzhba (Friendship) 2020 international exercise, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The operation involved over 150 special forces troops from the Pakistani military and Russia's Southern Military District.

"The final stage of the Russia-Pakistan Druzhba 2020 exercise took place in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, at the national anti-terrorist center Pabbi, during which the servicemen from the two countries assaulted and destroyed the designated illegal armed group's base," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the tactical groups were deployed from helicopters without using parachutes, conducted reconnaissance and then opened fire upon the designated enemy using M4 carbines, Remington 700 sniper rifles and Glock pistols.

"During the drill, the Russian servicemen received useful experience of assaulting and clearing out enemy in buildings," the deputy head of the exercise, Col. Alexander Lepeshkin, said.

The joint Russia-Pakistan Druzhba military exercise has been held since 2016. Russia is represented by special forces and motorized rifle units, stationed in the country's Karachay-Cherkess Republic and the Stavropol Territory.