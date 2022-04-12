UrduPoint.com

Russian President Putin Felicitates PM Shehbaz Sharif

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2022 | 11:53 PM

Russian President Putin felicitates PM Shehbaz Sharif

President of Russia Vladimir Putin Tuesday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :President of Russia Vladimir Putin Tuesday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In a congratulatory message, the Russian president expressed the hope that Shehbaz Sharif would contribute to the further development of Pakistan-Russia cooperation, according to the Russian Embassy in Islamabad.

Putin also hoped that during Shehbaz Sharif's tenure, Pakistan and Russia would continue to partnering interaction on Afghan settlement and countering international terrorism.

