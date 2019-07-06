Russian President Vladmir Putin invites Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladmir Putin has extended an invitation to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to visit Russia in September

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th July, 2019) Russian President Vladmir Putin has extended an invitation to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to visit Russia in September.Prime Minister Imran Khan has accepted the Russian president's invitation, which was extended last month in a conversation between the two leaders on the sidelines of the 19th Meeting of the Council of the Heads of State (CHS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Bishkek.

According to sources, the Russian president invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend as a special guest the Eastern Economic Forum, which is scheduled to be held from Sept 4 to 6 in the Russian city of Vladivostok.PM Imran Khan will leave for Vladivostok on September 3 and will participate as a special guest in the Eastern Economic Forum.