Russian President Welcomes SCO-CFM Participants

Muhammad Irfan 18 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin Wednesday welcomed all the foreign ministers from the members of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) during a videolink meeting held in Moscow, Russia.

According to a press release, Foreign Minister of Pakistan Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi was among the participants of the meeting.

The Russian president, as host member to SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting, welcomed all the participants through video link.

Later on his twitter handle, Foreign Minister Qureshi shared pictures of the meeting. He posted "Pleasure to be in Moscow for SCO CFM, exploring common ground & forging unity against common challenges." "Thank you President Vladimir Putin for your address strengthening the Shanghai spirit. Pakistan believes SCO is vital for crafting synergies & connectivity," he further tweeted.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi is currently in Moscow to attend the two-day meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (SCO-CFM).

The invitation to the Foreign Minister to attend the SCO-CFM was extended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who would also chair the meeting.

The SCO-CFM is the highest forum of SCO after the Council of Heads of State (CHS) and the Council of Heads of Government (CHG).

It deliberates on important regional and international issues and considers documents for approval and adoption by the Council of Heads of State.

The Moscow SCO-CFM will consider more than 20 documents for subsequent adoption in the SCO Council of Heads of State.

It will also adopt a Joint Communiqué reflecting member states' unified stance on important regional and international issues.

SCO's major objectives include promoting mutual confidence and good-neighborly relations among member states; strengthening regional peace, security and stability; and creating a framework for effective cooperation in political, cultural, trade and economy, science and technology, education, energy, transportation, tourism, environmental protection and other fields.

Besides Pakistan, SCO's current membership comprises China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

SCO is an important forum for further enriching our deep-rooted historical and cultural links with member states, providing these ties a sound economic foundation, and promoting Pakistan as a regional trade and transit corridor.

