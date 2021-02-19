UrduPoint.com
Russian Presidential Envoy For Afghanistan Visiting Pakistan Today For One-day Visit: FO

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 03:30 PM

Russian Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan visiting Pakistan today for one-day visit: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Russian Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan, Ambassador Zamir Kabulov is visiting Islamabad for a one-day visit today.

  During the visit, Ambassador Kabulov will call on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and meet with Special Representative for Afghanistan and other dignitaries for exchange of views on the latest developments in the Afghan peace process, Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

  The visit of Ambassador Kabulov is part of Pakistan's diplomatic outreach in support of the Afghan peace process.

Besides the exchange of views on the Afghan peace process, the visit will contribute to further strengthening Pakistan-Russia bilateral cooperation, the statement added.

