Russian Railways delegation shows interest in PR freight business

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :A nine-member delegation of Russian Railways expressed keen interest in freight business during its visit of Sahiyanwala and Faisalabad dry ports for reviewing public-private partnership in freight business with the Pakistan Railways on Friday.

Deputy Chief Operating Superintendent (COPS) Goods Hamdan Nazir, Divisional Transportation Officer (DTO) Shahid Raza and other officers gave a detailed tour of the dry ports to the Russian delegation.

A team of expert in freight business from Railway Headquarters and Lahore Division gave a briefing to the Russian delegation on measures taken by the Pakistan Railways regarding freight business trains and freight terminals.

The Russian delegation appreciated the steps taken by the PR to promote freight business and expressed extraordinary interest in freight business under public-private partnership.

Railways officials, while briefing the Russian delegation, said that there was a lot of scope for investment in freight business in the PR.

Besides, the PR Divisional Superintendent of Railways Lahore said that Pakistan Railways valued its business partners. The Russian delegation comprised of Director Division of Export Sales ILIA Vinokur, Deputy GM Technical Arthur Tukhikian, Deputy GM for Infrastructure Kostin Aleksandr, Deputy GM for service of rolling stock and special equipment Zlokazov Aleksandr, Director Division of reliability and service of Locomotives Oleshko ILIA, Director Track Machine Repairs Zakharov Oleg and Deputy Director Division of export sales Andreev Georgiy.