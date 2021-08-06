Russian researchers visit Livestock Department, discuss cooperation

A delegation of Russian Research Institute Friday visited the Livestock Department to experience the strategy and performance of measles prevention and control

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :A delegation of Russian Research Institute Friday visited the Livestock Department to experience the strategy and performance of measles prevention and control.

The delegation, led by Dr Alexander Kononov, Deputy Director Research and Development, visited the provincial headquarters, provincial laboratory for evaluation and the Civil Secretariat.

The delegates also reviewed factors such as the use, efficacy and identification of foot-and-mouth germs in the Arya vaccine.

Dr Ehtesham-ul-Haq, Director General (Extension), briefed the delegation about the disease surveillance system of the Livestock Department and the statistics of foot and mouth disease.

The delegation also visited the Provincial Diagnostic Laboratory for Mina Khar and inspected the diagnostic facilities.

Secretary Livestock Asad Rehman Gilani told the delegation that the Livestock Department wanted to benefit from the experience of Russian scientists.

In this regard, cooperation on diagnostics, vaccine development and disease control needed to be further enhanced. He said that at the provincial level, international organisations, including private ones, such as the food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), were working closely with the public sector in the mouth control programme. He appreciated the offer of technical assistance by the Russian institution and stressed the need for professional training of experts in the field of research between the two countries.

The head of the Russian delegation, Dr Alexander, said that technical assistance was being provided at the government level through the FAO and the Russian agency was looking forward to assisting the Livestock Department in the provision of diagnostic kits and transfer of biomedical technology.