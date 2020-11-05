UrduPoint.com
Russian Special Forces' Contingent Arrives Pakistan For Joint Exercise DRUZHBA 5

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Russian Special Forces' contingent arrives Pakistan for joint exercise DRUZHBA 5

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The Russian Federation Special Forces' contingent Thursday arrived in Pakistan for 2-week long joint exercise DRUZHBA-5.

The exercise was aimed at sharing both armies experiences in counter terrorism domain, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Sky diving and hostage rescue operations would be the highlights of exercise DRUZHBA, it added.

