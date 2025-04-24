KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Consul General of the Russian Federation in Karachi, Andrey Viktorovich Fedorov expressed unwavering optimism regarding the burgeoning bilateral relations between Russia and Pakistan on Thursday.

He was addressing to the participants of 37th Senior Management Course and 43rd Mid Career Management Course for the topic of “The End of the World War-II and the Emergence of the New World Order” at the Auditorium of the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA), here.

Andrey V. Fedorov asserted that the bond between the two nations is experiencing exponential growth, with substantial advancements being made across multiple spheres on a daily basis.

He said that the topic, “The End of the World War-II and the Emergence of the New World Order”, is so important for him because his grandfather was a Lieutenant General during the War and, took part in many battles, who shared a lot of stories about the reality of the war.

He said that for him, and for most of the diplomats and the citizens of Russia, it's a very personal thing as on this May 9, we will mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany, the end of the Great Patriotic War.

He said that a war which brought untold sorrow to humankind all over the world. During this terrible time, people suffered unspeakable atrocities. Everywhere in the world, this conflict was followed by genocide, war crimes, breaches of trust, and murder, he said.

The Russian Envoy said that not only Russians, many peoples in Europe suffered from the war. We should not forget all these terrible crimes and disgusting things made during the war and we must learn the lessons and never let this tragedy happen again, he added.

He said that the remembrance of the great victory, especially sacred in our country, the people of the USSR paid the biggest sacrifice during the war against Nazism.

Over 27 million citizens of the Soviet Union lost their lives during this war, a figure that is even hard to conceive. It is almost impossible to find even a single family who was not impacted, he said.

One more figure, 15 million of these 27 million civilians, and more than half of them were executed by Germans on the territory of Soviet Union, he said.

He said that this is why these sacrifices will always be valued and will never be forgotten by our people.

The Russian CG said that in order to pay special tribute to the victims of the Second World War, on March 4, this year, Russia spearheaded a resolution in the United Nations General Assembly on the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

The resolution stressed that this historic event established the conditions for the creation of the United Nations designed to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war, he said.

Andrey V. Fedorov said that during the Yalta Conference in April 1945 and Potsdam Conference in the summer of 1945, the leaders of Big Three, USSR, US, and UK, not only adopted joint decisions to expedite the end of the war, but also outlined the contours of the post-war world.

This is why the current international order is called Yalta-Potsdam system, as a reference to these two events that determined the world in which we live today, he said.

He said that the winners of the war formulated the principles of a new international forum, the United Nations Organization.

He said that the principles of the UN Charter are the fundamental basis of the international law adopted by all UN member states. Among them are sovereign equality of all nations, peaceful settlement of all international disputes without the impairment of the right of individual or collective self-defense, he said.

The Charter also established the UN General Assembly for the discussion of any questions relating to the maintenance of international peace and security brought before it by any member of the United Nations, he said.

Among other organs are the UN Security Council, which includes five permanent members – Russia, USA, China, UK and France – and ten non-permanent members elected every two years with regard to their contribution to the maintenance of international peace and security and to the other purposes of the organization, also to ensure equitable geographical distribution, he said.

He said that according to the UN Charter, the maintenance of international peace and security is the Primary responsibility of the UN Security Council. The United Nations became the cornerstone of the new Yalta-Potsdam system of international relations. For almost 80 years, it allowed us to escape the horror of a new world war and ensure peace and stability during the bipolar era of the Cold War, he observed.

He said that Russian President, Vladimir Putin, have always urged to restore respect for international law, for its fundamental norms and principles. According to him, it is important to promote such universal and commonly acknowledged agencies as the United Nations and other international dialogue partners, he said.

He maintained that our leader emphasized that the UN Security Council and the General Assembly, as it was intended initially, are supposed to serve as effective tools to reduce international tensions and prevent conflicts, as well as facilitate the provision of reliable security and well-being of countries and peoples.

He pointed out that our leaders repeatedly said that the UN Charter does not need to be changed in terms of its principles.

Rather, we have to ensure that these absolutely fair principles are applied consistently. We must seek a balance of interests, and we have a solid foundation for doing so in the form of an international legal framework, he said.

He observed that the defeat of Nazism paved the way for liberation movements all around the world, including South Asia. Each of these nations gained an opportunity to choose their own independent path of development without being dictated from oppressors who treated their people as non-human and second-class, he added.

Later, the Russian CG Andrey Viktorovich Fedorov was presented souvenir by the Director General National Institute of Public Administration Dr. Syed Saif Ur Rehman.