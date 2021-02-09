UrduPoint.com
Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Authorized For Use In Pakistan - RDIF

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 03:57 PM

Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is registered in Pakistan, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is registered in Pakistan, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said Tuesday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces the Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus has been approved by Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), Pakistan has become the 22nd country in the world to approve Sputnik V," the RDIF said in a press release.

