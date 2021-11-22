MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Russia-Pakistani Inter-Governmental Commission will take place in the Capital of Ural District, Yekaterinburg, from November 24 to 26, diplomatic source said on Monday.

"The Pakistani-Russian Inter-Governmental Commission will be held in Russia's Yekaterinburg between 24 and 26 November, with the Pakistani delegation headed by Economy Minister Omar Ayub Khan " the source told Sputnik.