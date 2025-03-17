Open Menu

Ruthless Operation Against All Terrorist Groups Including BLA In Balochistan Is Inevitable. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 04:27 PM

The leadership of the Muslim League-Q stands by its forces and law enforcement agencies. Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Salik Hussain consider national issues as personal issues. Leaders of the Muslim League-Q

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) A ruthless operation against all terrorists including BLA in Balochistan is inevitable. He said that the leadership of the Muslim League-Q stands by its forces and law enforcement agencies.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Salik Hussain consider national issues as personal issues. Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s services for establishing peace in Balochistan are part of history.He said that the support of Indian intelligence agencies is actively strengthening terrorists in Pakistan.

The loss of precious lives day and night is creating an atmosphere of unrest in the country. Balochistan is Pakistan’s asset and guarantor of its future.He said that the Pakistani armed forces are facing challenges on the internal and external fronts.The actions of terrorists in the field and the actions of the enemy on the digital front are of concern.

He said that every part of Pakistani soil is like a piece of the body.Any compromise on sovereignty will be a momentary thought of the patriotic forces.

