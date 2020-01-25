UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ruthlessly Beaten Estate Agent Dies

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 13 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 05:12 PM

Ruthlessly beaten estate agent dies

A real estate agent who was fatally injured in an assault in Tando Wali Muhammad area succumbed to injuries here on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :A real estate agent who was fatally injured in an assault in Tando Wali Muhammad area succumbed to injuries here on Saturday.

Market police SHO Muneer Abbassi told that the agent 48 years old Habibur Rehman Bhatti was physically beaten and one of his ears was also cut with a sharp object.

Bhatti was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital where he died during medical treatment.� The SHO informed that the suspect Syed Raza Shah had been arrested and that further investigation was underway.�

Related Topics

Injured Police Died

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, CP offer condolences on death of Shei ..

5 hours ago

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

6 hours ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

6 hours ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

7 hours ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

7 hours ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.