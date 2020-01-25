Ruthlessly beaten estate agent dies

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :A real estate agent who was fatally injured in an assault in Tando Wali Muhammad area succumbed to injuries here on Saturday.

Market police SHO Muneer Abbassi told that the agent 48 years old Habibur Rehman Bhatti was physically beaten and one of his ears was also cut with a sharp object.

Bhatti was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital where he died during medical treatment.� The SHO informed that the suspect Syed Raza Shah had been arrested and that further investigation was underway.�