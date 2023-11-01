Rwanda delegation explores bilateral cooperation opportunities in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The Parliamentary delegation from Rwanda, led by Dr. Kalinda Francois Xavier, President of the Senate of Rwanda has explored bilateral cooperation opportunities in various sectors during their visit to Pakistan.

The delegation is currently on a four-day visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani. The delegation held significant meetings aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, with a focus on Information Technology (IT) and economic collaboration, said a press release.

During the visit, the delegation met with key Pakistani officials and organizations to discuss potential areas of collaboration. Notable engagements included meetings with the Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Dr. Umar Saif, a visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI), and discussions with the Secretary General of the International Parliamentarians Congress (IPC), Sitara Ayaz.

In the meeting with the Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Dr. Kalinda emphasized the importance of Pakistan establishing a presence in Rwanda and exploring investment opportunities, particularly in the IT sector.

Minister Dr. Umar Saif highlighted Pakistan's robust IT market, with millions of cellular users and significant cellphone manufacturing capabilities. He also mentioned plans to export cell phones to African countries, fostering growth in the sector.

The Ambassador of Rwanda stressed the necessity of creating a comprehensive framework for cooperation, including cross-ministerial collaboration. Dr. Kalinda implied the signing of MoUs in the fields of Defense and Health with Pakistan, with negotiations underway for agreements in other sectors and desired to sign MoUs with Pakistan also in the IT Sector.

The delegation's visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries was marked by discussions on enhancing bilateral trade and cooperation.

President of ICCI, Ahsan Zafer Bakhtwari, called for the establishment of a Rwandan embassy in Islamabad to facilitate connectivity and increase trade and investment.

The meeting also emphasized the operationalization of the "look Africa" Policy, encouraging greater trade and investment between the two countries.

The Rwandan delegation extended an invitation to the ICCI to visit Rwanda and engage with various sectors, underscoring Rwanda's readiness to welcome Pakistani investment.

Furthermore, the delegation, led by Dr Kalinda, held a meeting with the Secretary-General International Parliamentarians Congress (IPC), Sitara Ayaz, to explore opportunities for strengthening ties among parliamentarians worldwide. The IPC's structure and functions were discussed, with the hope that Rwanda might become a member in the future, joining hundreds of members from 56 countries.

Secretary General IPC highlighted the congress's achievements in its two years of existence and its purpose of fostering connections among parliamentarians and facilitating the exchange of experiences. The IPC is also launching training programs and providing research facilities for parliamentarians.

The Rwandan delegation expressed a keen interest in IPC's activities, with a desire to become a member after further consultation and understanding of the organization.

Dr. Kalinda Francois Xavier, President of the Senate of Rwanda, expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome in Pakistan and his eagerness to strengthen bilateral ties. He emphasized that the discussions held during this visit marked the beginning of an exciting chapter of cooperation between Rwanda and Pakistan.