Rwandan delegation calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) A high-level defence delegation of the Republic of Rwanda led by Lieutenant General Jean Jacques Mupenzi, Rawandan Air Force Chief of Staff, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

Upon his arrival, a smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented Guard of Honour to Lieutenant General Jean Jacques Mupenzi, said an ISPR news release.

During the meeting, the Chief of the Air Staff shared insight into various ongoing modernization projects of Pakistan Air Force's operational construct, force goals and plans for the force structure with a keen focus on future warfare.

The Air Chief reiterated PAF's unwavering support to provide capacity-building assistance to the Rwandan Air Force in the upgradation of its human resources, maintenance parameters and operational training.

Lieutenant General Jean Jacques Mupenzi expressed his profound admiration for the Pakistan Air Force's professional training standards, modernized infrastructure and multi-domain capabilities.

He noted that the PAF's commitment to excellence and innovation in military aviation serves as a model for air forces to emulate.

The Rwandan Air Chief emphasized the need for a major overhaul and collaboration to enhance the capabilities of Rwanda’s Air Force with assistance from PAF to meet contemporary security challenges.

The visiting dignitary also expressed a strong desire for a partnership with Pakistan Air Force aimed at establishing comprehensive training programs for basic-level training of aircrew and technical training of ground crew of Rwandan Air Force.

The delegation also visited the National ISR & Integrated Air Operations Centre and PAF Cyber Command, where they were given a detailed briefing on PAF’s operational capabilities.

This visit of Lieutenant General Jean Jacques Mupenzi to Air Headquarters, Islamabad is a testament to the strong desire of the Rwandan side to restructure their Air Force, utilising the professional expertise of the Pakistan Air Force.