Rwandan Delegation Visits PIPS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2023 | 07:34 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) A high level parliamentary delegation visited Pakistan on the invitation of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, led by President of the Rwandan Senate, Dr Kalinda Francois Xavier.

The delegation visited the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS), said a press issued by the Senate Secretariat on Tuesday.

Executive Director, PIPS Muhammad Anwar welcomed the delegation and briefed the working and functions of the institute.

He said that Parliamentary Inter training programs should be initiated in order to skill the Parliamentary Staff for maximum assistance to parliamentarians.

The delegation was offered shields and souvenirs.

