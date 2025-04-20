Rwandan Foreign Affairs Minister arrives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Rwanda Ambassador Olivier Jean Patrick Nduhungirehe Sunday arrived in Islamabad on an official visit.

At the airport, he was received by DG Africa Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Rwandan High Commissioner in Pakistan and other senior officials from MoFA Pakistan, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.