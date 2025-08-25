Open Menu

Rwandan Scholar Defends PhD At COMSATS Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Rwandan scholar defends PhD at COMSATS Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) COMSATS University Islamabad, Abbottabad Campus achieved a significant academic milestone as Dr. Felicien Sebahire, an international scholar from Rwanda, successfully defended his PhD thesis in the Department of Environmental Sciences.

Dr. Sebahire’s research, “Characterization of Manure after Co-Composting with Biochar and its Application to Vegetables in Musanze, North Rwanda,” offers innovative solutions for sustainable agriculture and organic waste management. Under the supervision of renowned environmental scientist Prof. Dr. Faridullah, his work introduces practical strategies to enhance soil fertility and crop productivity through biochar-based co-composting techniques an important contribution to eco-friendly farming practices in developing regions.

Media Coordinator Sardar Naseer said the successful completion of Dr. Sebahire’s PhD highlights COMSATS Abbottabad’s growing global academic outreach. He noted that the presence of international scholars underscores the university’s commitment to addressing global challenges through cross-cultural collaboration, research partnerships, and an academic environment that promotes innovation, critical thinking, and global citizenship.

This achievement further strengthens COMSATS Abbottabad’s reputation as a center for impactful and globally relevant research.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

8 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

24 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

24 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

1 day ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

1 day ago
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

1 day ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan