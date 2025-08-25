Rwandan scholar defends PhD at COMSATS Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) COMSATS University Islamabad, Abbottabad Campus achieved a significant academic milestone as Dr. Felicien Sebahire, an international scholar from Rwanda, successfully defended his PhD thesis in the Department of Environmental Sciences.

Dr. Sebahire’s research, “Characterization of Manure after Co-Composting with Biochar and its Application to Vegetables in Musanze, North Rwanda,” offers innovative solutions for sustainable agriculture and organic waste management. Under the supervision of renowned environmental scientist Prof. Dr. Faridullah, his work introduces practical strategies to enhance soil fertility and crop productivity through biochar-based co-composting techniques an important contribution to eco-friendly farming practices in developing regions.

Media Coordinator Sardar Naseer said the successful completion of Dr. Sebahire’s PhD highlights COMSATS Abbottabad’s growing global academic outreach. He noted that the presence of international scholars underscores the university’s commitment to addressing global challenges through cross-cultural collaboration, research partnerships, and an academic environment that promotes innovation, critical thinking, and global citizenship.

This achievement further strengthens COMSATS Abbottabad’s reputation as a center for impactful and globally relevant research.