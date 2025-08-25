Rwandan Scholar Defends PhD At COMSATS Abbottabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) COMSATS University Islamabad, Abbottabad Campus achieved a significant academic milestone as Dr. Felicien Sebahire, an international scholar from Rwanda, successfully defended his PhD thesis in the Department of Environmental Sciences.
Dr. Sebahire’s research, “Characterization of Manure after Co-Composting with Biochar and its Application to Vegetables in Musanze, North Rwanda,” offers innovative solutions for sustainable agriculture and organic waste management. Under the supervision of renowned environmental scientist Prof. Dr. Faridullah, his work introduces practical strategies to enhance soil fertility and crop productivity through biochar-based co-composting techniques an important contribution to eco-friendly farming practices in developing regions.
Media Coordinator Sardar Naseer said the successful completion of Dr. Sebahire’s PhD highlights COMSATS Abbottabad’s growing global academic outreach. He noted that the presence of international scholars underscores the university’s commitment to addressing global challenges through cross-cultural collaboration, research partnerships, and an academic environment that promotes innovation, critical thinking, and global citizenship.
This achievement further strengthens COMSATS Abbottabad’s reputation as a center for impactful and globally relevant research.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA Speaker appeals for unified national support to flood victims6 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather predicted for Sindh6 minutes ago
-
Rwandan scholar defends PhD at COMSATS Abbottabad6 minutes ago
-
PMS Probationers briefed on Hyderabad Division’s administration development16 minutes ago
-
Govt allocates Rs 1 million per project to roll out AI prototypes26 minutes ago
-
Railways minister condemns Hangu terrorist attack26 minutes ago
-
Police trainees sit for law exams at Capital Police College under senior supervision26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Rice Road Show-2025 kicks off in Ghana, strengthening food security, trade ties35 minutes ago
-
Dera police trace Rs one mln dacoity case, arrest two suspects35 minutes ago
-
IWMB launches plantation drive to restore Margalla Hills ecosystem35 minutes ago
-
Man killed in firing incident36 minutes ago
-
Ten dengue patients admitted in hospitals36 minutes ago