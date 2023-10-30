Open Menu

Rwandan Senate President Witnesses Senate Proceedings

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Rwandan Senate President witnesses Senate proceedings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) A delegation of six members, led by Dr. François Xavier Kalinda, President of the Senate of Rwanda on Monday witnessed proceedings of the Senate.

Upon their arrival, the Senate Chairman, Sadiq Sanjrani extended a warm welcome to the Rwandan delegation, emphasizing the significance of their visit and the importance of strengthening international ties.

Members of the Pakistani Senate greeted their Rwandan counterparts with a round of applause and an enthusiastic reception, symbolizing the warmth and camaraderie between the two nations.

Dr. François Xavier Kalinda, accompanied by the Rwandan delegation, observed the proceedings of the ongoing Senate session, which was focused on the current situation in Gaza and Palestine.

During the Senate session, the members expressed their views on the recent developments in the Palestinians.

