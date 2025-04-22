RWCCI Delegation Meets RPO Alpa, Discusses Businesswomen's Problems
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 06:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) A high-level delegation of Rawalpindi Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RWCCI) on Tuesday met Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa.
The delegation, led by Chairperson SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Women Entrepreneurs Council Hina Mansab Khan, included RWCCI executive members Saeqa Tabassum, Dr Asmara Ali Bhatti and Hina Zulfiqar, and General Secretary Junaid Yousaf.
During the meeting, challenges faced by the businesswomen, economic independence, and security issues came under discussion, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
RPO Alpa apprised the delegation of the security measures taken by the police, hailed the role of woman business figures and assured all possible cooperation.
Hina Mansab Khan appreciated the services of the police and said that providing a safe business environment to women was very important for economic development, and the efforts of the Rawalpindi Region Police in that regard were commendable.
She also hailed the holding of Khuli Kachehris (open courts) on a daily basis. On her proposal, the RPO assured that he would start holding a separate open court for women soon.
The RPO further said that according to the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, steps were being taken to protect women and children, and provide them with all possible facilities.
Meanwhile, RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa will hold an open court at 11 a.m. on April 23 at Fateh Jang Police Station, Attock District.
Recent Stories
Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, international markets
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill faces question about marriage dur ..
PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye
ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design
Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..
HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025
PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets
Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"
Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BoR auditors briefed on steps for transparency, improvement in revenue matters5 minutes ago
-
RWCCI delegation meets RPO Alpa, discusses businesswomen's problems5 minutes ago
-
SNGPL cuts off four more meters5 minutes ago
-
Committee to probe alleged negligence at PFSA15 minutes ago
-
PU VC inaugurates 250-KW solar system at HCC15 minutes ago
-
DC visits maternity hospital, oversees anti-polio campaign15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Sweet Home marks Green Earth Day15 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses monthly performance of Ombudsman Secretariat25 minutes ago
-
Saleem Memon for restoring trade activities halted by prevailing situation on highways25 minutes ago
-
KP budget 2025-26 to be surplused: Muzzammil Aslam25 minutes ago
-
Names of citizen's family members removed from ECL: IHC told25 minutes ago
-
Vaccination drive begins at 11 Haji Camps across country25 minutes ago