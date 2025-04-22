Open Menu

RWCCI Delegation Meets RPO Alpa, Discusses Businesswomen's Problems

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) A high-level delegation of Rawalpindi Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RWCCI) on Tuesday met Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa.

The delegation, led by Chairperson SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Women Entrepreneurs Council Hina Mansab Khan, included RWCCI executive members Saeqa Tabassum, Dr Asmara Ali Bhatti and Hina Zulfiqar, and General Secretary Junaid Yousaf.

During the meeting, challenges faced by the businesswomen, economic independence, and security issues came under discussion, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

RPO Alpa apprised the delegation of the security measures taken by the police, hailed the role of woman business figures and assured all possible cooperation.

Hina Mansab Khan appreciated the services of the police and said that providing a safe business environment to women was very important for economic development, and the efforts of the Rawalpindi Region Police in that regard were commendable.

She also hailed the holding of Khuli Kachehris (open courts) on a daily basis. On her proposal, the RPO assured that he would start holding a separate open court for women soon.

The RPO further said that according to the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, steps were being taken to protect women and children, and provide them with all possible facilities.

Meanwhile, RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa will hold an open court at 11 a.m. on April 23 at Fateh Jang Police Station, Attock District.

