RWCCI & PMYP Chair Meet To Boost Women Entrepreneurship
Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2025 | 10:27 PM
A pivotal meeting was held between the Rawalpindi Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RWCCI) and Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A pivotal meeting was held between the Rawalpindi Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RWCCI) and Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan.
The discussion focused on exploring avenues to empower women-owned businesses through the Prime Minister's Youth Business & Agriculture Loan Scheme (PMYBALS), paving the way for new opportunities and economic growth.
During the meeting, Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan informed the RWCCI delegation about the significant initiatives under the Prime Minister's Youth Business & Agriculture Loan Scheme (PMYBALS).
Notably, 25% of the scheme's quota is dedicated to women entrepreneurs, promoting female economic empowerment. Furthermore, a Loan Facilitation Center will be established at RWCCI to streamline the loan application process and support women-led businesses.
The meeting also deliberated on initiatives to enhance skills and knowledge of young women entrepreneurs.
Key discussions included formal mentorship sessions, capacity-building programs, and awareness and business training sessions.
These initiatives will be extended to RWCCI members and women from other regional chambers, equipping them with the tools and expertise needed to succeed in business.
Opportunities regarding employment for women, and establishing support networks linking women-owned businesses, aiding to scale businesses owned by women were also discussed.
Women empowerment can significantly boost the GDP of a country as they are the backbone of a progressive economy adding that through the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, we are doing more than simply providing funding - we intend to create an ecosystem through which women can develop, flourish and take the lead,"Rana Mashood stated.
Recent Stories
PIEDMC celebrates success of Operation 'Bunyan-um-Marsoos'
NPF finalizes roadmap to modernize education & testing systems
RWCCI & PMYP Chair meet to boost women entrepreneurship
NAB Lahore starts Rs1.34b compensation to housing scam victims
Governor KP pays tribute to PAF martyr Muhammad Ayaz, lauds forces' sacrifices
Barrier system replaced with lane-based setup as ICT Police modernize checkpoint ..
Court grants permission for PTI founder's telephonic talk with sons
11 dead, 1,502 injured in 1,290 road traffic crashes across Punjab
Minister of State for Health, Dr. Mukhtar Bharath for strengthening primary heal ..
Zero tolerance policy against encroachments: AC Kohat
Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) delegation visits Bahawalpur Chamber of Comm ..
Operation "Bunyan ul Marsoos" taught a lesson to cowardly enemy; DG PHA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NPF finalizes roadmap to modernize education & testing systems3 minutes ago
-
RWCCI & PMYP Chair meet to boost women entrepreneurship3 minutes ago
-
NAB Lahore starts Rs1.34b compensation to housing scam victims3 minutes ago
-
Governor KP pays tribute to PAF martyr Muhammad Ayaz, lauds forces' sacrifices3 minutes ago
-
Barrier system replaced with lane-based setup as ICT Police modernize checkpoints3 hours ago
-
Court grants permission for PTI founder's telephonic talk with sons3 hours ago
-
11 dead, 1,502 injured in 1,290 road traffic crashes across Punjab3 hours ago
-
Minister of State for Health, Dr. Mukhtar Bharath for strengthening primary healthcare services3 hours ago
-
Zero tolerance policy against encroachments: AC Kohat3 hours ago
-
Operation "Bunyan ul Marsoos" taught a lesson to cowardly enemy; DG PHA3 hours ago
-
Seven suspects arrested with narcotics3 hours ago
-
Drug peddler arrested :Hashish recovered3 hours ago