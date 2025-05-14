Open Menu

RWCCI & PMYP Chair Meet To Boost Women Entrepreneurship

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2025 | 10:27 PM

A pivotal meeting was held between the Rawalpindi Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RWCCI) and Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan

The discussion focused on exploring avenues to empower women-owned businesses through the Prime Minister's Youth Business & Agriculture Loan Scheme (PMYBALS), paving the way for new opportunities and economic growth.

During the meeting, Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan informed the RWCCI delegation about the significant initiatives under the Prime Minister's Youth Business & Agriculture Loan Scheme (PMYBALS).

Notably, 25% of the scheme's quota is dedicated to women entrepreneurs, promoting female economic empowerment. Furthermore, a Loan Facilitation Center will be established at RWCCI to streamline the loan application process and support women-led businesses.

The meeting also deliberated on initiatives to enhance skills and knowledge of young women entrepreneurs.

Key discussions included formal mentorship sessions, capacity-building programs, and awareness and business training sessions.

These initiatives will be extended to RWCCI members and women from other regional chambers, equipping them with the tools and expertise needed to succeed in business.

Opportunities regarding employment for women, and establishing support networks linking women-owned businesses, aiding to scale businesses owned by women were also discussed.

Women empowerment can significantly boost the GDP of a country as they are the backbone of a progressive economy adding that through the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, we are doing more than simply providing funding - we intend to create an ecosystem through which women can develop, flourish and take the lead,"Rana Mashood stated.

