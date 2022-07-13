RWMC achieves 2nd position over Eid-Ul-Azha cleanliness operation in Punjab

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) has attained the second position over the best cleanliness arrangements on Eid -Ul-Azha in Punjab

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) has attained the second position over the best cleanliness arrangements on Eid -Ul-Azha in Punjab.

According to RWMC spokesman, the Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, while presiding over a meeting to review the performance of the Eid-Ul-Azha cleanliness drive of all Punjab Waste Companies, appreciated the RWMC arrangements and acknowledged the efforts of dedicated RWMC workers to keep the district clean.

He said that Managing Director RWMC Owais Manzoor Tarrar cherished the entire staff of RWMC for their exceptional performance during the Eid holidays.

The spokesman said that RWMC had removed over 9,000 tons of animal waste from the district during the three days of Eid ul Azha despite heavy rainfalls and added that 3,663 sanitary workers and 435 vehicles worked day and night to keep the district neat and clean.

He informed that 3,228 workers had been deployed in Rawalpindi, 112 Murree, and 323 in Taxila, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan and Gujjar Khan, while 357 vehicles were utilized in Rawalpindi, 14 Murree and 64 in other tehsils to complete the task of cleanliness.

Furthermore, he said that 4,066 tons of waste had been lifted on the first day of Eid, while RWMC had disposed of around 3,657 tons of animal entrails on the second day of Eid.

He said the waste was shifted to 17 permanent transfer stations and 43 mobile transfer stations from where it was moved to the landfill site at Losar through dumpers. RWMC had distributed around 200,000 biodegradable waste bags and 50,000 awareness pamphlets to the citizens, he said and added that a mobile app had also been launched to guide the citizens. All the staff had worked under a control room while 650 complaints received on social media apps were also addressed.

The spokesman said 600 banners had been displayed at all main points of the district to create awareness among the masses about the cleanliness campaign. Collection points had also been established for the convenience of the public at the Union Council level, he informed.

After completing the cleanliness task and removing the offal, he said all collection points and other areas had been washed, and lime powder was sprinkled.