RWMC acknowledges workers’ dedication to making the city clean

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Chief Executive Officer Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Rana Sajidd Safdar on Thursday said that the sanitary workers were real heroes who worked day and night to keep the areas clean and environmentally friendly.

In his message on the occasion of Labour Day, he said that workers and labourers played a dynamic role in the country’s development, and the RWMC’s sanitary workers were making all-out efforts to keep the city neat and clean.

The RWMC acknowledged the hard work and dedication of its workers and was determined to provide them with the best kind of possible facilities.

“We pay respects to the martyrs of the workers’ movement,” he said and added that this day not only commemorates the struggle of workers but also reflects the recognition of their role in national development and prosperity.

“Our religion also emphasizes the principles of social justice and respect for the rights of the people,” he added.