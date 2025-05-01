Open Menu

RWMC Acknowledges Workers’ Dedication To Making The City Clean

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2025 | 05:00 PM

RWMC acknowledges workers’ dedication to making the city clean

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Chief Executive Officer Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Rana Sajidd Safdar on Thursday said that the sanitary workers were real heroes who worked day and night to keep the areas clean and environmentally friendly.

In his message on the occasion of Labour Day, he said that workers and labourers played a dynamic role in the country’s development, and the RWMC’s sanitary workers were making all-out efforts to keep the city neat and clean.

The RWMC acknowledged the hard work and dedication of its workers and was determined to provide them with the best kind of possible facilities.

“We pay respects to the martyrs of the workers’ movement,” he said and added that this day not only commemorates the struggle of workers but also reflects the recognition of their role in national development and prosperity.

“Our religion also emphasizes the principles of social justice and respect for the rights of the people,” he added.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Mult ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Multan Sultans

2 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

2 hours ago

India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..

2 hours ago
 No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation agains ..

No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025

9 hours ago
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo i ..

Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai

17 hours ago
 Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for ..

Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..

17 hours ago
 Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for ..

Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..

17 hours ago
 Education systems must evolve to nurture creativit ..

Education systems must evolve to nurture creativity in the age of AI

17 hours ago
 Children weigh in the pros and cons of social medi ..

Children weigh in the pros and cons of social media in a fun debate at SCRF 2025

17 hours ago
 Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 w ..

Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 with masterclass on illustratio ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan