RWMC, Albaryak Finalizes Arrangements To Set Up 37 Transfer Stations For Eid Ul Azha

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 11:58 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak on Thursday finalized arrangements to set up 37 main garbage transfer stations in different areas of the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak on Thursday finalized arrangements to set up 37 main garbage transfer stations in different areas of the district.

According to a spokesman, the Company has devised a comprehensive action plan to remove sacrificial animals' entrails during Eid ul Azha holidays.

He informed APP that the leaves of sanitary workers have been cancelled while as many as 3225 workers including cleaners and supervisory staff of the departments concerned would make efforts to complete the task within shortest possible time-frame.

He said, the staff has been directed to properly remove entrails of the sacrificial animals from all residential areas and shift them at the nearby garbage transfer station.

"Special teams will use over 352 vehicles including 144 mini dumpers, 30 pickups, 12 loaders, 48 compactors, 5 loading bikes, 42 rental dumpers and a large number of hand carts for efficient and effective waste management on Eid-Ul-Adha", he added.

The company has also finalized arrangements to distribute special garbage bags among the residents for proper disposals of animal remains. An awareness campaign was also launched in this regard, he added.

A complaint cell would be established to facilitate the citizens, he said.

The residents can register their complaints on 0320-0506661, 0320-0506662 and 0320-0506663, the spokesman added.

More Stories From Pakistan

