RWMC, Albayrak carry out multi-dimensional cleanliness drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :On the directions of Managing Director Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), Awais Manzoor Tarrar, the RWMC and Albayrak's communications team carried out out multi-dimensional cleanliness drive at Affandi Colony,Sadiqabad, Dhoke Kala Khan, Bilal Khan,Dhoke Kashmirian and Rehmanabad to aware public regarding COVID-19 SOP's.

The Company's spokesman told APP on Monday that on the occasion of Pakistan Day,the routes of the parade were cleaned besides carrying out special cleanliness operation in the three days rain spell in the city. The communications team of RWMC fixed an awareness camp outside Jamia Masjid Ghousia, Rehmanabad and disseminated the message of cleanliness and distributed anti-COVID pamphlets among the general public.

They were requested to follow the SOP's regarding coronavirus i.e. to wash hands with soap for 20 seconds,maintain distance,wear mask,avoid gatherings, cover nose and face if there was flue or cough.

The general public was also informed not to burn the waste,dump it in the containers or hand it over to the waste specialist of the companies. Precautionary measures regarding dengue fever were also highlighted.

PR teams also held meeting with mosque clerics and requested to disseminate the message of cleanliness among the prayers/ worshipers in the Khutbat-e-Jumma or Khutbat-e-Eidain.�The help line number 1139 was also highlighted for public queries regarding sanitation and cleanliness in their area or for the registration of complaints or give their suggestions.