RWMC & Albayrak Cleanliness Awareness Campaign Underway

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 10:40 PM

RWMC & Albayrak cleanliness awareness campaign underway

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company and Albayrak on Wednesday, have carried out cleanliness awareness Campaign at Khybane Sir Syed, UC- 11

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company and Albayrak on Wednesday, have carried out cleanliness awareness Campaign at Khybane Sir Syed, UC- 11.

According to official sources, through this awareness campaign deliberation, the shopkeepers were asked for their co-operation with the company in order to keep the markets and the surrounded area waste free.

Both group's team requested the shopkeepers to throw the garbage in the waste bags or put it into the waste holders of company and they can even handover to the clean specialist by highlighting the importance of cleanliness.

In order to avoid the mosquito's bites, the team described the precautions regarding to the Dengue. The group individuals also distributed awareness pamphlets. The localities in the market were requested to place an empty carton or dustbin beside their shop in order to keep the area clean and guide the children, whenever they buy eatables always dump the wrappers in that carton or dustbin.

Moreover, the Help line number 1139 was spotted among the localities so that they can feel free to register their confronting issues regarding to sanitation and cleanliness.

