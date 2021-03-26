UrduPoint.com
RWMC, Albayrak Conduct Anti-corona, Anti-littering Drive In Affandi Colony

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak on Friday conducted anti-corona and anti-littering drive in Affandi Colony.

They met Imam and Khateeb of Masajid and urged to focus their 'Friday sermons' on cleanliness and COVID-19 protocols in a bid to create awareness amongst the people.

The mosque clerics were also requested to follow the standard operating procedures in their Masajid to control spread of the deadly virus.

